Arteta doubted Arsenal's 'most important player' Aubameyang before he took over

The forward netted a double in a tense Premier League win over Everton, but it was his work rate that drew special praise from his head coach

manager Mikel Arteta singled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s defensive contribution for special praise after the Gunners’ 3-2 win over Everton , while admitting he had had doubts over the Gabon international before taking the job.

Former Borussia Dortmund star Aubameyang is now level with Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League scoring charts after he bagged a brace in a see-saw game with the Toffees, taking his tally to 17 for the campaign.

Aubameyang’s goals and defensive contribution mean the north London outfit must do all they can to keep him, despite transfer speculation, according to their manager.

"It was an incredible amount of work Aubameyang was doing,” Arteta told Sky Sports .

“Before I took over I had my questions about him but he showed his commitment. I wanted him to show if he wanted to do it and do it physically.

"Aubameyang is our most important player, no doubt the impact he has in this team. We will have to convince him to stay with us.”

Sunday’s game was Arsenal’s third in a week, including a trip to Greece to take on Olympiacos in the Europa Leage.

Thy won that match, the first leg of a last-32 tie, to go alongside the win over and a 4-0 win over Newcastle.

And Arteta admitted his team were "shattered", but was full of admiration for their resilience.

"The best thing is the spirit we showed after coming back from Europe - three games in seven days,” he added.

“And coming back after we went behind. The resilience they showed after they were absolutely shattered.”

The Gunners did not emerge totally unscathed from Sunday’s match, however.

Left-back Sead Kolasinac had to be replaced by Bukayo Saka early in the first half, and that lead to Arteta not being able to replace other players who were struggling as the game wore on.

He also praised goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s role in a backs-to-the-wall end to the game.

"Sead Kolasinac had a shoulder problem. Everybody was cramping. We could only change two players. We had to defend very, very deep.

"Leno was really good. In the right moment he saved us," he concluded.