'Beautiful night' - Mikel Arteta delighted by Arsenal's Champions League win and singles out 'connected' Kai Havertz for praise

With a 4-0 thrashing of PSV, Arsenal ended their six-year wait for Champions League football in a stunning manner.

Arsenal beat PSV 4-0

Arteta happy with Champions League return

Praises Kai Havertz's performance

WHAT HAPPENED? The north Londoners asserted their dominance early, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus scoring in the first half and Martin Odegaard finishing off the job in the second. On a night when more celebrated Arsenal favourites dominated the headlines, Mikel Arteta praised Kai Havertz's unassuming effort while also praising his team's overall performance. The German, who cost Arsenal £65 million in the summer, finally appeared at home in the Gunners' midfield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta when asked about Havertz's performance on the night: "Yeah, he [Havertz] was really connected today in the game,' said Arsenal's manager after the game. It's true I asked him to play two different roles in regards to the behaviours of the opponents and he's so intelligent that he does it. It's just finishing one or two actions that we had but it's coming and he's so willing to do it."

When asked about Arsenal's return to the Champions League: "'It was a beautiful night after such a long time. Everyone was getting a bit emotional before it. I was [emotional], yeah. I was really excited about it. I wanted to control and not show that too much, but I was really excited."

Article continues below

"The journey started last year when we earned the right to be in this competition which is where we have to be as a club. Now we have to produce what we have to produce to stay at this level."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Havertz has had a rather disappointing start to the season for Arsenal after his move from Stamford Bridge to the Emirates with critics ripping into the German's passing and ball-holding ability, however, Arteta will be very pleased to see an upturn in performance as the fixtures start to come thick and fast.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners now head into a crucial north London derby against Tottenham. Arsenal's neighbours have enjoyed a similarly strong start to their Premier League campaign and, after five games, have the same record as Arteta's team.