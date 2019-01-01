Arsenal's Mkhitaryan completes loan move to Roma

The attacker will join the Serie A club on a temporary deal which will see the Gunners recoup a €3 million fee

attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan has completed a loan move to , with the Armenian joining up with his new side for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

Roma have confirmed they will pay a fixed €3 million fee to Arsenal for Mkhitaryan, with another €100,000 possible for the Gunners in incentives.

The side have also confirmed Mkhitaryan will wear No.77 for his new club.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to begin a new chapter, with a great club,” Mkhitaryan told Roma's official website. “I know what this club is all about and I am sure we can achieve great things together.”

The loan brings at least a temporary end to Mkhitaryan's time in the Premier League, which was often a struggle for the playmaker.

Having arrived from to for a reported €42 million (£38.2m/$46.1m) fee in the summer of 2016, Mkhitaryan never hit the same heights he reached with the giants.

After scoring 11 goals and adding 15 assists in his final year in the Bundesliga, Mkhitaryan managed just four goals and a single assist in 24 Premier League games, though he did contribute six goals in 11 matches that season.

His second season at Old Trafford was another struggle, as he scored one goal and added five assists that campaign before he was sent to Arsenal in a straight swap for Alexis Sanchez in the January window.

Mkhitaryan showed a hint of his previous form with the Gunners, scoring two goals and adding four assists in just 11 games for Arsenal after his move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, a knee injury cost him the final six games of the season and a broken foot would sideline him for a month and a half the following season.

The attacker scored six goals and added four assists in 25 Premier League matches last season, but had made just a single start for the Gunners this campaign before his move to Roma.

The Armenia international still has another year remaining on his contract with Arsenal.