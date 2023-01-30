Arsenal table world-record women's transfer offer for Man Utd and England star Russo

Arsenal have made a world-record offer to sign Alessia Russo from Manchester United, according to a report.

Arsenal make bid for Russo

Would break the £400,000 record in women's football

Forward's contract expires in the summer

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are prepared to break the current world-record transfer fee in women's football, which was set by Keira Walsh’s £400,000 move to Barcelona from Manchester City last year, reports The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are working on tying Russo to a new contract but are yet to come to an agreement with the forward. The Red Devils risk losing the 23-year-old for free when her deal expires at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal's offer has not been accepted by United as of yet. The north London club are eager to strengthen in attack to provide goals in the absence of long-term absentees Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead. United are currently top of the Women's Super League, while Arsenal sit three points behind them in third.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL & MAN UTD? The two teams are in action in the WSL this weekend, with Arsenal facing West Ham on Sunday - the same day United meet Everton.