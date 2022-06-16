Arsenal working on Fabio Vieira transfer as Arteta eyes Porto star

The two-time Primeira Liga winner could be poised for a Premier League switch as the Gunners step up their pursuit of the 22-year-old

Arsenal are working on a move for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira, with Mikel Arteta eyeing a transfer raid for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a switch to the Premier League before, having impressed over the past few seasons and helping the Primeira Liga outfit to two league championships plus Taca de Portugal success.

Arsenal's interest in him however appears to have emerged from out of the blue, but the Gunners are reportedly deep in negotiations for a deal to bring the playmaker to the Emirates Stadium next season.

Arsenal's under-the-radar transfer

By Charles Watts, GOAL Arsenal correspondent

A bolt from the blue!

It’s not often that a transfer comes out of nowhere and takes almost everyone by surprise, but Arsenal’s move for Fabio Vieira has done exactly that.

The Porto midfielder has not been one of the names linked to Arsenal this summer, with the Gunners known to be targeting Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans. But Vieira could now be the first significant arrival of the transfer window at Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners working to finalise a deal for the 22-year-old.

Vieira is hardly a household name, but his numbers with Porto last season show he will add talent and creativity to the Arsenal midfield, should the deal go through.

Mikel Arteta is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer and while Vieira may not be the name everyone was expecting to see arrive, his potential arrival looks set to be the catalyst for a busy couple of months in north London.

