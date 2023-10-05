Show of faith! Arsenal Women boss Jonas Eidevall signs new long-term contract ahead of crunch WSL clash with Man Utd

Arsenal have announced that Jonas Eidevall has put pen to paper on a new contract with the Women's Super League side.

Eidevall extends Arsenal stay

Says team has 'great future'

Arsenal endured difficult start

WHAT HAPPENED? Eidevall has signed a new "long-term deal" after guiding Arsenal to success in the League Cup last season and into the semi-finals of the Champions League. The Gunners also finished third in the Women's Super League and will be hoping to once again fight for titles again in the current campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I’m full of pride to have signed a new contract with this football club," he told the club's media. “I’m aware of the huge privilege and responsibility that comes along with my role at Arsenal. This is a special place with a special group of players and staff and we all believe there is a great future ahead of us here, so I am delighted to have agreed a new deal.

"We’ve made great progress on and off the pitch over the last couple of years and we are all working hard to continue that growth every single day. Our ambition is to be competing for the highest honours in women’s football consistently and we all believe we are capable of achieving that.

"I’d also like to say a special thank you to our supporters. From the moment I arrived, I’ve felt your warm support and it means the world. Home or away, our supporters never fall short – to represent this club, this community, is an honour. Together, we can achieve so much."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Head of Women’s Football Clare Wheatley said Eidevall is crucial to the team's future and is hoping he can deliver more silverware.

"Jonas is a crucial part of what we are building here at Arsenal and we’re very pleased to say he has signed a new deal with us," she explained. "He has overseen real progress since joining us in 2021, winning his first silverware and guiding us to the semi-finals of the Champions League last year. Jonas shares our ambitions for our club and we are looking forward to working towards them together over the coming years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes after a tricky start to the season for Arsenal. The team will not play Champions League football this season after a shock exit to Paris FC in qualifying and they are also already playing catch-up domestically after opening their new league season with a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT ? Arsenal are back in Women's Super League action on Friday night with another crunch game against Manchester United.