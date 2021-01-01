Arsenal vs River Plate: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

Marcelo Gallardo's men head to Sarandi after being frustrated in a dull goalless draw at home to Racing last time out

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch River Plate vs Racing Club

Arsenal's encouraging Copa Diego Maradona form has so far failed to carry over into this 2021 edition.

The Sarandi side have suffered a wretched start to the campaign and sit rock-bottom of their group, with just one point from their first seven games.

River began the Copa on a low note, going down 2-1 to Estudiantes in their opening game.

Since then the Millonario have endured mixed fortunes, dispatching Rosario Central and neighbours Platense before falling at home to Argentinos and drawing the Superclasico 1-1 away to arch-rivals Boca Juniors.

Marcelo Gallardo's men then enjoyed a welcome return to form as they thrashed Godoy Cruz 6-1, but they found no way through 10-man Racing Club last weekend in a dull 0-0 draw.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 3 5:30pm/8:30pm Arsenal vs River Plate Fanatiz

Arsenal vs River team news

The hosts will be without captain Mateo Carabajal after the defender earned a red card at the weekend against Argentinos Juniors.

River are set to recover their first-choice full-backs, as Gonzalo Montiel, who is back after a bout of mononucleosis, and Fabrizio Angeleri, given leave following the passing of his father, return to the fold.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 3 2:30pm/5:30pm Boca Juniors vs Defensa y Justicia Fanatiz April 4 10am/1pm Newell's vs Huracan Fanatiz April 4 12:15pm/3:15pm Colon vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz April 4 2:30pm/5:30pm Velez vs Union Fanatiz April 4 8pm/9pm Racing vs Godoy Cruz Fanatiz April 5 5:15pm/8:15pm Banfield vs Estudiantes Fanatiz

