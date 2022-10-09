Arsenal vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Arsenal will hope to regain top spot in the table, while Liverpool will want to reduce the gap between them and the top four.

Although this might be the biggest Premier League fixture this weekend, the gulf between Arsenal and Liverpool - at least in the Premier League table - is quite big. Mikel Arteta's side lie in 2nd place in the table with 21 points in 8 games, while Jurgen Klopp's men have collected a meagre 10 points in 7 games. The Reds are 10th in the table.

Arsenal come on the back of a thrilling 3-1 victory against an in-form Tottenham Hotspur. The Gunners have begun the league in scintillating fashion, winning all but one game so far.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had the worst start to a Premier League season in recent times, winning just twice this season. In the previous league fixture, they took on Brighton at Anfield and conceded a late equalizer in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Arsenal vs Liverpool probable lineups

Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Arsenal and Liverpool's Premier League fixtures

Arsenal will play three more league games this month: against Leeds United (away, 20th October), against Southampton (away 23rd October), and Nottingham Forest (home, 30th October).

Klopp & Co. face relatively trickier fixtures in October as they'll host Manchester City (16th October), West Ham United (19th October), travel to Nottingham Forest (22nd October), and then travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United (30th October).