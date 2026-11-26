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Arsenal are reportedly leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund sensation Joane Gadou, with a €50 million bid already being mooted for the teenage centre-back. However, the Gunners face fierce competition from several European heavyweights, including the 19-year-old's former club Paris Saint-Germain, as a major summer transfer battle takes shape.

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Arsenal eye €50m move for Gadou

Gadou has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season at Borussia Dortmund, catching the eye of Europe's biggest clubs. According to The Daily Briefing, Arsenal currently hold the advantage in the race to secure his signature next summer.

The Gunners are keen to bring the 19-year-old to north London to provide direct competition for established defensive pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes. Reports suggest Arsenal are already weighing up a €50 million offer to prise the Frenchman away from Germany. Standing at 1.95 metres tall, the Aubervilliers native has quickly established himself as one of the standout centre-backs in the Bundesliga.

Fierce competition from Europe's elite

Landing Gadou will not be straightforward for the London club, as a host of rival suitors are closely monitoring the situation. Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool are both in the running, alongside Spanish giants Real Madrid.

PSG also remain firmly in the picture and have not ruled out a move to bring their former academy graduate back to the French capital in the coming months. Luis Campos and Luis Enrique are continuing to track Gadou's performances closely. The Parisians are actively looking to strengthen at centre-back as they prepare for the medium-term succession of club captain Marquinhos.

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Rapid rise from PSG to Dortmund

Gadou's emergence as one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe has been remarkably swift. Developed in the PSG youth system, he left Paris in 2024 when the French club sold him to Salzburg for €10 million.

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After two years in Austria, Gadou made the switch to Dortmund, where his development has accelerated even further. Playing for the current Bundesliga leaders, he has won widespread acclaim across German football despite his young age.

His soaring reputation has not gone unnoticed on the international stage either. With his stock rising rapidly, it would come as little surprise to see Gadou enter Zinedine Zidane's thinking over the next few months.

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Dortmund fight to keep French star

With so many elite clubs circling, it remains difficult to predict where Gadou will play his football next season. One certainty is that the teenager will have no shortage of options when the summer transfer window opens.

Dortmund are unlikely to let their prized asset depart without a fight. Sitting top of the Bundesliga, the German club are expected to do everything within their power to convince Gadou to stay for at least one more campaign. For now, the race remains wide open as Arsenal, PSG and their European rivals wait to make their move.