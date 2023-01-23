Arsenal team-mates laughed at Zinchenko’s title prediction but Gunners now ‘dreaming’ of Premier League crown

Oleksandr Zinchenko was laughed at by Arsenal team-mates after saying they should target title glory, but the Gunners are now daring to dream.

WHAT HAPPENED? The versatile Ukraine international arrived at Emirates Stadium in the summer of 2022 as a four-time Premier League champion from his time at Manchester City. Zinchenko says he was convinced from the start that Arsenal could compete for the top-flight crown this season, with those around him in north London quickly coming around to that way of thinking after collecting 50 points through the first half of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Zinchenko has told Premier League Productions: “To be honest, when I had just arrived, the quality I saw... obviously I knew the Arsenal team, I knew all of them before, but still I realised on the pitch we have everything to achieve big things. I started to speak in the dressing room, saying: 'Guys, forget top three or whatever, we need to think about the title.' Some of them were laughing but no one is laughing now and all of us are dreaming. But still there's a lot of games to play and now you can see [Manchester] United is back. City, as always, is there. Let's see what is going to happen, but we need to move step by step.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal delivered another show of intent in their latest Premier League outing, with a thrilling clash with Manchester United seeing Mikel Arteta’s side prevail 3-2 as Eddie Nketiah bundled home a dramatic 90th-minute winner to seal all three points.

WHAT NEXT? The Gunners are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, but they are yet to face the reigning champions this season and have the first of three clashes with Pep Guardiola’s star-studded outfit to come on Friday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.