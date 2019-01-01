Arsenal striker Nketiah: I deserve to start on loan at Leeds

The youngster is clear that he isn't impressed with his lack of chances at the Championship club but he is willing to keep fighting

Eddie Nketiah admits he is frustrated by his lack of first-team chances at and that he expected more opportunities after joining on a season-long loan from in the summer.

The 20-year-old has yet to start a league game for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, but has scored four goals in all competitions for Leeds and demonstrated his goalscoring prowess with a hat-trick for ’s Under-21s against on Tuesday night.

Nketiah is hoping that his treble in the 5-1 victory at Stadium MK will send a message to those at Elland Road after being restricted to seven substitute appearances in the Championship.

"From my point of view, I feel like I've done everything I can to warrant a start and all I can do is continue to apply that pressure by putting in good performances when I come with England and when I play for Leeds, working hard," said Nketiah.

"I went there to play matches and to develop so, hopefully, in the coming weeks I'll get the opportunities to show why I can be in the team week in, week out. It's been disappointing for me not to start in the league. I went there to play games and get games.

"It's still early times. I think every time I've come on I’ve done well and shown why I think I should be playing. I think tonight was a good statement and a good way for me to put across a performance and, hopefully, I'll be starting in the next run of games.

"I've enjoyed the new challenge and I think I've been really pleased with my performances personally when I've been given the chances.

"I feel like I probably haven't been given the chances I would have liked, I would have liked to play a lot more minutes but I feel like every time I’ve come on I've done well and now I'm still one of the top scores, if not the top scorer in the team, with such limited time so I don't think I could do much more than that.

"Obviously, I'm never going to be totally happy if I'm not playing because I'm a proud player, I believe I should be playing and I always want to be playing so I'll never be happy with not playing."

Nketiah is Leeds’ joint-top scorer in all competitions alongside Patrick Bamford this season with four goals and he believes he can make Elland Road his home, if he can resolve the issue of his irregular minutes on the pitch.

"The experience, going on loan, there's a lot of things more than just on the pitch and I think I've learned a lot as a person and developed a lot," he added. "It's still early stages and I'm really looking forward to the future.

"It's a great club with great fans and I'm sure once I get the opportunity to show why I could be playing week in, week out, kick on and enjoy it even more.

"It's very different. The area is one thing and the training methods are a lot different but in your career you're always gonna have to come out of your comfort zone, and I think it's good for me to get that so early.

"I've met a lot of nice people at the club, played with some good players. I feel like it has been a good experience for me and I'm really looking to just kick on and get more minutes and show what I can really do.

"He (Bielsa) is a good coach. I think he does a lot of one-to-one reviews and stuff about the games and clips. I'm learning, I think I will learn even more when I'm playing so I can implement what I've learned and just develop, you always develop by playing.

"I think that's the main thing, it's great to be at Leeds and I'm looking forward to the future. Hopefully, I can really get the minutes I want and kick off from there."

Nketiah also revealed that he keeps in contact with Arsenal’s leading goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and other players back at the Emirates.

He added: "I've got a way to go to be compared to Aubameyang! I always try to have a good impact on the game. I'm in good form I feel like for club and country. He messages me sometimes through Instagram.

"They are great guys at the club and I always try to stay in contact with them because they're my friends, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are two of my closest friends in football, I always keep in contact with them if they do well or they message me if I do well.

"I think it's good to have that kind of support around you. It's important for people that you care about and that care about you. Every time I come away here is a great opportunity for me to show myself, my talents that I have.

"I always try to take it with both hands. The manager (England Under-21s coach Aidy Boothroyd) has shown good faith in me and given me a lot of game time. I'm delighted to be scoring and the team to be winning.

"I speak with Arsenal a lot, I'm in contact with quite a few people in the club, they're always texting when I've done well or things I can do differently but I think it's good to have that constant feedback from the club, to know you're still connected with them.

"I'm an Arsenal player on loan at Leeds, I feel like they have done really well to keep me involved and happy and I think they've been really happy with me so hopefully I can continue the form and go back and get a starting place and kick off from there."

Joe Willock was among the players to line up alongside Nketiah for England’s U21s against Austria on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Nketiah is proud of his long-time team-mate from youth level, with Willock having made 10 appearances under Unai Emery at Arsenal already this season.

"I'm really proud of him,” said Nketiah. “I try to keep an eye out for my friends and keep an eye on Arsenal because I'm a fan of the club.

“He's been doing really well, he has scored a few goals this season and he's kicked on and is playing matches in the Premier League. I'm delighted for him and hopefully he can continue and push on from there."