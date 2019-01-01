Arsenal striker Aubameyang: I was s*** against Liverpool!

The Gunners star had a playful dig at his own expense after picking up his side's Player of the Month award for December

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he was "s***" in his side's December mauling at Liverpool.

The Gunners were thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool on December 29, with Roberto Firmino netting three times at Anfield.

Aubameyang was particularly quiet in the match, as the Gabon international striker managed just 13 total touches, six of which came from kick-offs.

Despite his dismal showing at Anfield, Aubameyang had a strong month overall in December, scoring five goals and adding two assists in eight matches.

Aubameyang was named Arsenal's Player of the Month for December on Tuesday, and the striker couldn't help but get in a cheeky dig at himself when claiming the award.

"Thanks. Apart that s*** game in Liverpool it was a good month," the 29-year-old tweeted in response to Arsenal's announcement of the award.

The striker has been in red-hot form for most of the season, as he tops the Premier League scoring charts with 14 goals, sharing the league lead with Harry Kane.

Overall, Aubameyang has 16 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners.

Aubameyang was rested for Arsenal's 3-0 FA Cup win over Blackpool at the weekend, with the Gunners back in league action on Saturday when they travel to West Ham.