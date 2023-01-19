Arsenal open talks with Brighton over £20m Trossard transfer

Arsenal are pushing to sign Leonardo Trossard from Brighton after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, with discussions over a £20m deal progressing.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners are keen to bring in another attacker before the end of the transfer window and have had to look elsewhere after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea. Trossard is seen as an attractive option, given he is already Premier League proven and is known to be available following a break down in his relationship with Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Arsenal have good relations with Brighton following the deal that saw Ben White move from the Amex Stadium in 2021 and discussions between the two clubs are now ramping up over Trossard. Talks are ongoing over a fee believed to be around £20 million ($25m) for the 28-year-old, who has just six months remaining on his contract with the Seagulls. Brighton do have an option to extend his deal by another year, however, which puts them in a stronger position during the negotiations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard is currently training on his own at Brighton having fallen out with De Zerbi over his desire to leave the club amid widespread interest this month. He has not featured since the defeat against Arsenal on New Year's Eve.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Speaking earlier this week about Trossard's situation, De Zerbi said: "Recently, he didn’t give 100 per cent in training and on matchday, that’s it on my side. Football deserves respect. I don’t have to apologise for anything. Maybe his agent fancies selling him for a lower transfer fee… surely, Trossard didn’t tell me the truth."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners take on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.