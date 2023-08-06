Arsenal set price for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner as transfer talks with Nottingham Forest continue

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are in discussions regarding the potential transfer of goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Arsenal and Nottingham to finalise deal

Fee of around £7 million

Arsenal look to bring Raya as replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner's departure would open the door for Brentford keeper David Raya to join Arsenal, although the Gunners are still negotiating a deal with the Bees. Turner's fee has yet to be agreed upon with the clubs currently negotiating a deal in the region of £7 million ($8.9m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner was signed for an initial cost of £5.5 million to join the Gunners last summer from MLS team New England Revolution. Last season, the 29-year-old USMNT star did not play for Arsenal once in the Premier League, but he did feature for them in the FA Cup and Europa League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Turner's departure will open the doors for Arsenal's Raya deal as they will be looking to incorporate the Spaniard into the squad sooner rather than later.