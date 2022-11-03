Arsenal in a 'good place' over Saka, Saliba and Martinelli contracts

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are ''in a good place'' when it comes to securing the futures of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

Talks are ongoing with all three players

All three have publicly stated their desire to stay

Arteta confident talks will be successful

WHAT HAPPENED? All three players are approaching the end of their current deals, with Saliba’s due to expire at the end of the season and both Martinelli and Saka’s running until 2024. Arsenal do have an option to extend Saliba’s by a further year and in Martinelli’s case, they can extend his stay by a further two. But talks are ongoing with all three over fresh terms which will see them rewarded for their key status in Arteta’s starting XI.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the situation during his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League tie with FC Zurich, Arteta said he was calm about the speed at which things are progressing. “The contract has to be signed when all parties are happy, are committed and are determined to do that.” said the Arsenal boss. “The timing sometimes is determined by moments, feelings, individual circumstances and you have to put all that together and make it happen. But I think we are in a good place.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta was also asked about what Arsenal could do in the upcoming January transfer window and suggested the club could be active. “The planning of that period is extremely difficult,” he said. “First of all because we know the January window, how special it is, the opportunities that you have, the short window that you have.

“And obviously with the position that we are in right now as well, it demands as well another level of player - and that player has to be available. We will look at everything and let’s see what we can do.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host FC Zurich on Thursday night knowing a win will see them through to the Europa League knockout stages as group winners.