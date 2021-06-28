Arsenal reject £30m Aston Villa bid for Smith Rowe as Premier League rivals make second attempt to sign winger

The Gunners have reiterated that the 20-year-old playmaker is not for sale after the midlands club raised their initial offer by £5m

Arsenal have rejected a second offer from Aston Villa for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Gunners knocked back an initial bid of £25 million ($35m) from Villa for their young playmaker two weeks ago and made it clear that he was not for sale.

Tthat stance has not put off the midlands outfit, who have now returned with an improved offer for the 20-year-old.

How much was the bid?

Villa upped their initial offer for Smith Rowe by £5m ($7m), submitting an official bid of £30m ($42m) for the England Under-21s international.

Arsenal rejected it out of hand once again, reiterating their stance that the player is not for sale.

The academy product has two years left on his contract at Arsenal and talks are taking place to try and extend that deal.

What will happen next?

It is currently unclear whether Villa will return with a third bid for Smith Rowe.

Arsenal remain hopeful that contract talks will soon reach a successful conclusion and he will commit his long-term future to the club, but until the contract is signed, interested clubs will continue to believe there is an opportunity to prize the young attacker away from Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's new head of football operations Richard Garlick is leading the contract negotiations, with a five-year deal believed to be being discussed.

