Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 schedule

The Gunners finished eighth in the table last season and fans are expecting major improvements as Mikel Arteta continues his squad rebuild

Arsenal kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with, on paper at least, a kind fixture against newly-promoted Brentford.

Things quickly become tricky for the Gunners, however, with their second match a home date against Champions League winners Chelsea.

It doesn't ease up after that either, as they then must travel to face Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad.

When is the north London derby?

The first of the two 'NLD' dates comes just six matches into the season, on September 25, when Arsenal host Tottenham at the Emirates.

The second north London derby comes to a screen near you on January 15.

Arsenal Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford
20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United
18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
28/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
08/02/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton