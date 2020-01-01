Arsenal

Arsenal Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

The Gunners will be striving for a much better league performance by turning draws into wins in order to climb up the table again

Arsenal finished outside of the Premier League’s top four once again in 2019-20 and will be determined to force their way into contention for Champions League qualification during Mikel Arteta’s first full season at the helm.

The Spaniard, who returned to familiar surroundings following the dismissal of Unai Emery, has offered cause for optimism through the early part of his reign in north London – with FA Cup success along the way.

Building on those foundations will not be easy, with no quick fixes to be found, but confidence is returning at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners will hope that a few shrewd additions allow them to compete with the English and European elite once more.

    The Gunners will open the 2020-21 campaign with a London derby date against newly-promoted Fulham, with that game due to take place on September 12.

    A testing trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool will be made in the opening month, while October delivers two visits to Manchester to face City and United.

    The first north London derby of the season is pencilled in for early December, while Boxing Day will see Chelsea make the short trip to Emirates Stadium.

    Arteta's side are due to wrap up their efforts in 2020-21 with a home date against Brighton - by which point they will hope to be firmly established in a European spot.

    Check out the full Arsenal fixture list for the 2020-21 Premier League season below.

    Arsenal Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 Fulham v Arsenal
    19/09/2020 15:00 Arsenal v West Ham United
    26/09/2020 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
    03/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Sheffield United
    17/10/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
    24/10/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
    31/10/2020 15:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
    07/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
    21/11/2020 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
    28/11/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
    05/12/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
    12/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
    15/12/2020 19:45 Arsenal v Southampton
    19/12/2020 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
    26/12/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
    28/12/2020 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
    02/01/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal
    12/01/2021 19:45 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
    16/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
    27/01/2021 19:45 Southampton v Arsenal
    30/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
    02/02/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
    06/02/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
    13/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
    27/02/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
    06/03/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
    13/03/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
    20/03/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
    03/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
    10/04/2021 15:00 Sheffield United v Arsenal
    17/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Fulham
    24/04/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
    01/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
    08/05/2021 15:00 Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion
    12/05/2021 19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal
    15/05/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
    23/05/2021 16:00 Arsenal v Brighton

