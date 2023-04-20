Arsenal penalty taker: Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka to remain on spot-kicks despite West Ham miss

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Bukayo Saka will continue to be on penalty duties for Arsenal despite missing from the spot against West Ham.

Saka missed a penalty against West Ham

Arsenal dropped two crucial points

Arteta continues to back the forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international failed to convert from 12 yards on Sunday as Arsenal dropped two crucial points in the title race after they were held to a 2-2 draw by West Ham at the London Stadium. It was the first time he had missed a spot kick since the Euro 2020 final and subsequently received support from former Arsenal players like Ian Wright after he apologised to the fans on social media for failing to convert.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manager Arteta continues to have Saka's back and when asked whether the forward will still be on penalty duties in Thursday's press conference, he replied: “Yes. If not, I will go on the pitch and pass him the ball and make sure he takes the next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish tactician showered praise on Saka and also lauded the way his Arsenal teammates and fans treated him following the miss, adding: "He loves responsibility but he puts a lot on his shoulders as well. Again, if he had any doubt about how much people love him, respect him and admire him at the club I think he had a very overwhelming reaction from everyone in the building and the club. In the end I think it can be something very positive that can give him a big lift because everyone acted in an unbelievable way towards him because he deserves it because of the way he is."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Saka has been on fire this season for Arsenal with 13 goals and 10 assists. He converted the first two penalties this season against Liverpool and Manchester City and will look to repeat his heroics if they get one against Southampton on Friday night.