The new Invincibles?! Arsenal legend Martin Keown worried by Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham - who remind him of Arsene Wenger's Gunners

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has admitted he is worried about the new-look Tottenham Hotspur side under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs thriving under Postecoglou

Keown worried by Spurs

Prepare to face Liverpool next

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have started the season strongly under now boss Postecoglou, despite losing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the summer, with the club currently unbeaten after the opening six fixtures of the 2023-24 campaign - a start that has impressed former Arsenal defender Keown, especially after witnessing the new era at Spurs during the 2-2 draw in the north London derby last weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Tottenham’s transformation under Ange Postecoglou feels familiar. It’s transporting me back to 1996, when Arsene Wenger walked through the door at Arsenal. Almost overnight, he instilled belief in us," said Keown in his column for the Daily Mail.

"Under George Graham, I had been told my job was to win the ball and give it to someone who could play. But Wenger told me, and others, that he trusted us and we should all play with the freedom to express ourselves. Suddenly, I felt like a footballer, totally fulfilled, and the rest, as they say, is history.

"As worrying as it is for me to admit as an Arsenal fan, I see that same belief being passed on to Tottenham’s players by Postecoglou. Even after selling Harry Kane, they look a better team and totally unified.

"They have a manager who believes in them in a way that Antonio Conte didn’t, and Postecoglou’s style of play is striking."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs are currently unbeaten in the Premier League, with the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski all thriving under the new boss. They currently occupy fifth place in the table, with a possible Champions League spot on the cards if they continue their fine form.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPURS? Spurs will now face another tough test in the top flight of English football, as they host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side on Saturday evening. Postecoglou and his men will be eager to secure all three points at home, as they look to build on their current unbeaten run.