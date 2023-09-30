'I was hoping I'd be the only one' - Arsenal and Lionesses star Beth Mead reflects on spate of ACL injuries and admits she's 'chomping at the bit' to return to action ahead of WSL season

Arsenal's Beth Mead revealed that she is recovering fast from her ACL injury and is eager to take the field for her club in Women's Super League.

Mead opened up about recovery from ACL injury

Sidelined since November 2022

Arsenal play Liverpool in season opener

WHAT HAPPENED? The English forward has been sidelined since November 2022 due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) but was recently included in Arsenal's squad for the Women's Champions League qualifiers. Mead has now opened up about her road to recovery and how she and three other Arsenal stars - Leah Williamson, Vivianne Miedema and Laura Wienroither - who suffered similar injuries, comforted each other during the difficult recovery period.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Arsenal.com, Mead said, "It's been nice to be back with the team playing again. It has been a long old road since November when I first did my knee, so to feel a bit normal as a footballer on a pitch again has been really nice for me. When I got that injury, I was hoping I'd be the only one in the squad who had to go through that. To see three other players go through the same - and Teyah now as well - it's been hard to watch it happen.

"You know how it feels and you know the emotions you go through within it, but at the same time - putting a positive spin on it - it's been so nice for each other to ask each other questions. It's been important for all of us at this point that we stuck together and got each other through this tough process."

She added, "It's one step at a time with this injury. You get integrated into little different sections of training and now I'm back in completely. I am chomping at the bit to get on that pitch! I've worked hard to get to this point, so I can't wait for the season to get going. I can't wait to put that shirt back on and hopefully help Arsenal to an amazing season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old did not recover in time for the Women's World Cup in the summer. As a result, she continued her rehab in the club's training facilities and is now raring to start the new season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will begin their campaign in the Women's Super League on Sunday when they take on Liverpool.