Arsenal appoint Jover as specialist set-piece coach as Georgson departs for Malmo

Mikel Arteta has tweaked his backroom team at Emirates Stadium, with a familiar face joining him from Manchester City

Arsenal are making further changes behind the scenes, with assistant first-team coach Andreas Georgson departing while Nicolas Jover arrives from Manchester City.

Georgson, who linked up with the Gunners in August 2020, is heading back to his native Sweden with Malmo.

Mikel Arteta has moved quickly to bolster his backroom team, with a familiar face joining him from Etihad Stadium.

Why are changes being made?

The Gunners are looking to get their house in order ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. Tweaks were always likely, on and off the field, following an eighth-place finish last season that delivered no European football.

Long-serving Steve Bould is among those to have left the Premier League giants, with the former defender losing his role as U23s boss. Bruno Mazziotti has also left less than a year after joining the medical and performance team from Paris Saint-Germain.

What role will Jover fill?

Jover, who left Manchester City when his contract expired in June, will be filling the void left by Georgson. He has been acquired as a set-piece specialist, having held a similar post with the Premier League champions.

When coaching alongside Pep Guardiola, Jover got the opportunity to work with Arteta.

He was impressed by what he saw from the Spaniard, formerly assistant manager at City, and has said: "Mikel was very influential - he’s a real leader and a personality. To take one example, he speaks six languages, including Italian, even though he’s never lived in Italy."

Jover will start work with Arteta, who has been in charge of Arsenal since December 2019, when the Gunners return to pre-season training on Wednesday.

