Arsenal submit £105m bid for Declan Rice - with West Ham star set to become most expensive British footballer ever

Arsenal have reportedly made an improved bid of £105 million for West Ham captain Declan Rice.

Arsenal return with third Declan Rice bid

£105m offer would be a British record

Man City also keen on West Ham star

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal and Manchester City are in the midst of a bidding war for West Ham star Declan Rice. The former has had offers of £75 million ($95m) and £90m ($114m) rejected, while the latter had their £90m ($114m) proposal turned down, too. Now, The Athletic states the Gunners have upped their bid to an initial fee of £100million ($127m) and an extra £5million ($6.3m) in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If the move materialises, the 24-year-old's transfer will be a Premier League record fee for a British player. However, this saga may yet rumble on if City return with an improved offer for the England international - who helped David Moyes' men win the Europa Conference League this month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Rice's contract at West Ham expires in 2024, but the Hammers have an option for a one-year extension. According to West Ham chairman David Sullivan, the midfielder, who has played 245 times for the east London team, has played his last game for the club.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will have to wait and see if West Ham accept their third bid for Rice but City could hijack the move if they return with an improved offer.