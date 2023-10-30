Arsenal hat-trick hero Eddie Nketiah reveals touching reason why he allowed Fabio Vieira to take penalty against Sheffield United

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah described himself as a 'team player' by giving up the chance to chalk up a fourth goal in the win over Sheffield United.

Nketiah scored hat-trick in 5-0 win

Striker gave up chance to take penalty

Vieira asked for ball and scored instead

WHAT HAPPENED? Nketiah scored his first Premier League hat-trick in Arsenal's 5-0 win over the Blades, but when the Gunners, 3-0 up at the time, were awarded a penalty in the closing stages, the recently-capped England international handed the ball over to Fabio Vieira to score it instead.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I was going to take it - I wanted to take it. I always want to get more goals," Nketiah explained afterwards. "Fabio came to me and said he wanted to take it. He won the penalty as well. He's expecting a little one and it was a really good moment for him to get on the scoresheet and dedicate it. I'm a team player - I'd scored a hat-trick so I could allow other players to get in on the act. He took the penalty and scored, so we're happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nketiah has now scored five goals in 10 Premier League appearances so far this season, already matching his best-ever top flight tally. He has also started eight of those games, compared to nine Premier League starts in the whole of last season, suggesting that, at 24 years of age, the academy graduate is finally establishing himself as an important first-team player. The overall result on Saturday also ensures that Arsenal go back above Manchester City into second place on goals scored and keep pace with early leaders and north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners have a busy fortnight ahead of November's international break, facing West Ham in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, followed by a Champions League clash with Sevilla the midweek after that is sandwiched between Premier League games against Newcastle and Burnley.