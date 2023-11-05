'Going to cost us' - Under-fire Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya slams officials for not disallowing Anthony Gordon's winner for Newcastle

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya believes that Newcastle's goal should not have counted in their team's 1-0 loss at St James' Park.

Raya criticizes decision to award winner

Goal subjected to three checks

WHAT HAPPENED? The under-fire goalkeeper has followed in the footsteps of fellow Spaniard and coach, Mikel Arteta as he questioned the decision made by the officials to allow Anthony Gordon's winner in the 64th minute. The goal was subjected to three separate Video Assistant Referee checks: the ball going out of play, a foul by Joelinton on Gabriel, and Gordon's offside. However, the goal was cleared on all three checks as the Gunners fell to their first Premier League loss of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "What I could see was the ball went out of play, and then after going to the dressing room, looking back at the goal, it's a big foul on Gabi. He's pushing him with two hands on his back when he's about to clear the ball," he said [via Daily Mail].

"On the other hand, it could have been an offside position, that's harder to see. But the ball is out of play and the foul is a massive decision that's just going to cost us some points. We're really frustrated."

"The way we played, the way we competed, it was brilliant from everybody. We did what the gaffer asked us to do; win duels and get the ball up the pitch and everything, but decisions have taken a goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya has been under fire since his move from Brentford in the summer on loan. The Spaniard has superseded Aaron Ramsdale as the starting goalkeeper for the side but has failed to set his marks in the side and has also been at fault for a few of the goals conceded by the team.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will now take on Sevilla on Wednesday, November 8 as they look to get back to winning ways.