Arsenal confirm Jurrien Timber's squad number after defender seals move from Ajax

- Timber joins Arsenal
- The Dutchman will wear 12
- Second summer signing for Mikel Arteta
WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's new signing, Timber, will wear the number 12 shirt after the Gunners announced his signing on a long-term deal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old made 121 senior appearances in all competitions for Ajax. He won two league titles and a Dutch Cup during his time with Ajax and was an integral part of the team. The defender is Arsenal's second signing of the summer after Kai Havertz.
WHAT NEXT FOR TIMBER? The Utrecht-born player will join Arsenal for their pre-season tour as they prepare to face MLS All-Stars on July 20.