'A tough decision' - Arsenal confirm CEO Vinai Venkatesham to leave club after 14 years with the Gunners

Vinai Venkatesham will step down in the summer of 2024 after over a decade with the Premier League club.

Venkatesham will walk away next year

Has decided to look for a new challenge

Joined the Gunners back in 2010

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have announced Venkatesham will step down at the end of the current campaign. The CEO joined the club in 2010 as head of global partnerships, working his way up through the Premier League club. He took over from Ivan Gazidis in 2018 but is now calling time on his career with the Gunners.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge," he told the club's official website. "Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition.”

WHAT THEY SAID?: Arsenal have taken time out to thank Venkatesham for all his efforts at the club and will now focus on how to replace him at the Emirates Stadium.

Article continues below

"The Board is fully supportive of Vinai’s desire to pursue his next challenge. Whilst it is business as usual with everyone focused on the season ahead, we’d like to take this moment to thank him for his contribution and long service. Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium," said co-chair Josh Kroenke. "Change and succession is something the club is well prepared for. The Board remains committed to our strategy and will address leadership change as we continue to drive the club forward.”

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Sunday against Everton at Goodison Park.