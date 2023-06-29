Arsenal confirm arrival of Canada forward Cloe Lacasse from Benfica

Canada international Cloe Lacasse has joined the Gunners on a permanent deal after leaving Benfica.

Lacasse signs permanent deal

Moves after successful stint at Benfica

Scored 102 goals in four years

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal have confirmed the arrival of the Canada international. Lacasse joins after a trophy-laden spell in Portugal that brought three league titles and three league cups. The new arrival netted 102 goals in 130 games for Benfica and was named the league's Player of the Year last season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lacasse is raring to go at Arsenal and is looking forward to a new challenge in the Women's Super League.

"I’m super excited and enthusiastic to get started here," she said. "I feel ready mentally and physically to be able to contribute here and win titles and I feel that this club has everything it takes to compete for the highest honours. I want to go to the next level and score goals here for Arsenal."

WHAT THEY SAID? Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall has also spoken about the move and explained what Lacasse will add to his team.

"I’m really pleased that we have signed Cloe to strengthen our forward line here at Arsenal. Cloe is a proven goalscorer and has shown her quality over a number of seasons in two European leagues as well as the Champions League," he said. "She will add a different dimension to our attacking game and I’m looking forward to working with her."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LACASSE? Arsenal's new signing has been named in the Canada squad for the 2023 World Cup. Canada take on Nigeria, Republic of Ireland and Australia in the group stages of the tournament.