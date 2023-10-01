Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham in three-way transfer tussle! Premier League clubs interested in Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez following record-breaking hat trick in Ajax victory

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are set to compete in a three-way race to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexican forward recently created history when he became the first Feyenoord player to score an away hat-trick against Ajax as his club won the Eredivisie clash 4-0. His impressive performance for the Dutch side has caught the attention of the Premier League giants who are keen to sign the player, according to Fichajes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: All three Premier League sides who are chasing the 22-year-old are in need of a quality striker option in their squad. Chelsea's goal scoring woes continue this season despite signing Nicolas Jackson in the summer while Spurs are yet to replace their talisman Harry Kane upfront who left for Bayern Munich this summer. Mikel Arteta is also in search of a frontman as cover for an injury-prone Gabriel Jesus.

WHAT NEXT? Feyenoord are likely to demand a transfer fee in the region of €50 million (£43.3m/$52.9m) for their star player and it remains to be seen if the English clubs are ready to match their asking price.