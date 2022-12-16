Arsenal star Cedric picks two Man Utd legends in dream five-a-side team

Arsenal's Cedric Soares uploaded his dream five-a-side team on Instagram, and there was enough room for two Manchester United legends to feature.

Cedric selected dream Portugal five-a-side team

United legends Nani and Ronaldo feature

Patricio, Moutinho and Quaresma complete team

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back ironically opted for no defenders, instead selecting Wolves' Joao Moutinho to sit in front of Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio in his dream back-line. Cedric's midfield duo featured Ricardo Quaresma and the first United legend, Nani, before the Arsenal man inevitably went for former Red Devil and Portugal's leading ever goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While fellow countrymen Ronaldo, Moutinho and Patricio were away on international duty in Qatar, Cedric has been a part of Arsenal's winter preparations for the resumption of club football next week. He started in the Gunners' 3-0 friendly win against Lyon, before coming on at half time in their 2-1 victory over Italian champions AC Milan.

WHAT NEXT FOR CEDRIC? The defender is set to feature in a densely-packed club season in which Mikel Arteta's side will chase their first Premier League title in 20 years. They currently hold a five-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City, with the Gunners' league campaign resuming against West Ham on Boxing Day.