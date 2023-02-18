Bizarre scenes as Arsenal assistant & Aston Villa DATA ANALYST in crazy bust-up after dramatic Gunners win

Arsenal’s dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa led to crazy scenes in the Villa Park press box, with club staff having to be pulled apart by stewards.

Arsenal scored two injury-time goals to beat Villa 4-2

It was the Gunners' first league win in four games

Led to bizarre scuffle between club staff

WHAT HAPPENED? Miguel Molina, who is part of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff, clashed with Victor Manas, who is Unai Emery’s data and video analyst, seconds after Jorginho’s stunning stoppage-time strike had deflected in off Emiliano Martinez and into the net.

Manas was infuriated by Molina’s exuberant celebrations and raced to confront the 30-year-old, sparking chaotic scenes amid journalists and supporters. The Arsenal coach was then ushered away by stewards and eventually made his way out of the stands, with Manas still screaming after him.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about the incident after the game, Arteta said Arsenal would look into what happened before deciding what to do. The Gunners boss said: "Like anything that happens in the stand, we will look at it and address it and take action if necessary."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners travel to Leicester City on Saturday in the Premier League after their dramatic win at Villa Park.