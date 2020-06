'Arsenal need to ship out half the team' - Arteta has to gut Gunners squad to bring success back, says Bentley

The north London club's former academy product says that dramatic changes are required if they are to get back to their previous standard

manager Mikel Arteta needs to take an axe to his squad this summer, according to David Bentley, who says that around half of team is not worthy of playing for the club.

Since returning to action following the coronavirus pandemic, the Gunners have seen their hopes of reaching the next season fade with defeats against and .

Although they have subsequently bounced back by defeating and reaching the semi-finals with a dramatic success over on Sunday, major changes are required to make the Emirates Stadium outfit competitive again on a national scale, according to their former academy product.

“I don’t know what the thinking is at boardroom level because Arsenal need to ship out half the team and get a good core in. That’s difficult but can be done. The major problem is that we don’t know if they’re singing from the same hymn sheet at boardroom level,” David Bentley, speaking exclusively to 888Sport, said.

Bentley pinpointed David Luiz as a symbol of the club’s current struggles.

“I don’t know if it’s because of a lack of preparation in getting players in but the recruitment with the back four is a problem. It always has been. David Luiz is problematic,” he said.

“He’s a great technical player but if you want to bring the youth through and create a winning mentality is he really the type to help with that? I was surprised at the new contract.

“I don’t know why they didn’t look to bring in Gary Cahill or someone like that, over David Luiz. Maybe Luiz is more fashionable. Cahill has the core ability and has been there and done it. He would have been more of a fit for Arsenal.

“You look at – and are trying to do it – and they build a solid foundation that allows the players to express themselves. If you have solid back-four and solid spine of the team it’s easier for the young players to step into that. Instead Arsenal leak goals and look vulnerable.”

Arsenal currently lie ninth in the Premier League standings with seven games remaining and find themselves 11 points behind in fourth, while they still have four of the top five to play.

