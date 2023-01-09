Arsenal have appointed former Hashtag United player Hussein Isa as their new attacking-phase coach.

'Tekkers Guru' to join Arsenal in summer 2023

New attacking-phase coach

Hussein Isa worked as Messi's body double

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The former Tottenham Hotspur and QPR youth player will join as a first-team coach from the 2023-24 season, according to The Athletic. Also known as 'Tekkers Guru', Isa has represented England in Futsal and has shot commercials as Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Eden Hazard's double.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 34-year-old coach has built a name for himself online with his skills and free-kick ability and he will now work to further improve the Gunners' attacking prowess from next season. He will develop both first-team and youth players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal are currently sitting atop the Premier League table with 44 points from 17 matches, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta's side next take on Oxford United in a FA Cup third-round tie on Monday.