Ex-Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette overtook Kylian Mbappe as Ligue 1 top scorer after netting FOUR goals in Lyon's crazy comeback win over Montpellier

Alexandre Lacazette surged above Kylian Mbappe in the Ligue 1 goal charts after netting four times in a thrilling 5-4 victory over Montpellier.

Veteran frontman back in his homeland

Showing no sign of slowing down

Involved in a stunning nine-goal thriller

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Arsenal striker, who returned to his roots as a free agent in the summer of 2022, has moved on to 24 efforts for the season. That put him one ahead of World Cup winner Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain - at least for a few hours. Lacazette hit top spot in a thrilling contest on Sunday, with Lyon trailing 4-1 just before the hour mark. A stunning fightback saw Lacazette complete a hat-trick and then some, with his most decisive contribution coming into the 10th minute of stoppage-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lacazette didn't stay top of the charts on his own for very long, with Mbappe also bringing up his 24th Ligue 1 goal of the season during PSG's 3-1 win at Troyes later on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT? Lacazette is, however, proving at 31 years of age that he still has plenty of firepower left in his tank, with Lyon hoping to secure a top-six finish and European qualification this season.