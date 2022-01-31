Arsenal agree deal for Rapids defender Trusty

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty will move to the Premier League with Arsenal in the summer, the MLS side has confirmed.

Trusty, 23, is one of the US top-flight's highest-rated young centre-backs.

And he will now test his fortunes in England after agreeing terms with the Gunners for a move in July.

What has been said?

"The Colorado Rapids have reached an agreement with English Premier League side Arsenal FC for the transfer of defender Auston Trusty, the club announced today," the Rapids explained in a statement released on Monday.

"Trusty will remain with the Rapids on loan before departing for Europe on July 17."

Padraigh Smith, Rapids General Manager, added: “Auston is coming off an exceptional season in 2021 in which he played a vital role in helping us finish atop the Western Conference for the first time in our history.

“We remain committed to bringing through the top young players from Colorado and across the United States and to providing them with a platform to flourish, achieve success in MLS and earn the chance to make a move to Europe.

"Auston’s outstanding performances caught the eye of several European clubs over the past 12 months and we are privileged to be part of an organization with the reach and scale of KSE that allows us to help a player of Auston’s potential further his development and career aspirations in Europe.”

The bigger picture

A native of Media, Pennsylvania, Trusty began his career in the youth set-up of nearby Philadelphia Union, where he made his first-team debut in 2018.

He was then traded to the Rapids in November 2019, but had to wait until July of the following year to appear for his new club due to the delays in the 2020 season caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trusty has made almost 150 appearances at senior level for the Union and Rapids, and has also represented the United States national team as an Under-19 and 20, while he won a call-up to the senior training camp in January.

He's the second American signing of the window for Arsenal, who also added goalkeeper Matt Turner from the New England Revolution.

