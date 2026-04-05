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Arrogant and conceited... Liverpool fans turn on Soboslai

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The Hungarian is at the centre of a storm of criticism from the Reds’ fans

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai has come under heavy criticism from Reds fans for his behaviour following the crushing defeat to Manchester City.

Szoboszlai featured in Liverpool’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The end of the match saw a striking scene, featuring Dominik Szoboszlai, who went to greet the Liverpool fans who had remained at the Etihad Stadium until the final whistle.

As the Hungarian player began to clap, his body language quickly changed, as he shrugged his shoulders towards the fans in a moment that sparked controversy, before attempting to rile them up in a seemingly emotional manner.

His teammate Federico Chiesa quickly intervened, pulling him away and calming him down in an attempt to defuse the situation before it escalated.

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After the video went viral, the Mirror newspaper reported on some comments from Liverpool fans, who attacked Szoboszlai, describing him as arrogant and conceited.

One fan expressed his anger on X, saying: “Do these players realise the cost of attending all these matches after a week of hard work, whilst the majority of fans spend a large chunk of their wages on watching this? And then these millionaire players have the nerve to ask for more support?”

Another added: “What an arrogant player! How dare he snub the travelling fans who paid for their tickets?”

A third posted on X: “It’s the travelling fans who pay your wages. Clap and go down the tunnel; these showboating antics don’t go down well with the fans.”

Soboslai is considered one of Liverpool’s standout stars in this turbulent season, delivering top-class performances both defensively and offensively, but the team’s results have not helped him gain greater prominence.

Soboslai has made 44 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists.

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