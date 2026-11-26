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Vasco da Gama forward David Correa was sensationally arrested by police on Thursday morning in the middle of a first-team training session. Officers executed a pretrial detention warrant as part of a wider investigation, leaving the Brazilian club to weigh up the future of the 31-year-old attacker.

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Shock arrest during Vasco training session

The Brazilian football community was left in a state of disbelief on Thursday morning when police officers arrived at the Vasco da Gama training ground to detain forward Correa. Agents from Leblon’s 14th Police Precinct carried out the arrest under a pretrial detention warrant linked to a major operation by the Espirito Santo Civil Police.

Witnesses saw the player, who was dressed in his full training kit at the time, being led away by authorities in what has quickly become one of the most high-profile scandals in the Brasileirao this season.

The investigation targeting the 31-year-old is wide-ranging and carries severe implications. Authorities confirmed that the operation is focused on alleged drug and weapons trafficking and money laundering, which has been under scrutiny for several weeks.

This dramatic escalation follows a previous court order in late October that required the player to hand over his passport. The situation has intensified significantly with reports suggesting the probe also involves allegations of attempted murder and the potential bribing of witnesses, as noted by ABC Deportes.

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Legal avenues and contract suspension options

Following the arrest, Vasco da Gama are now exploring their legal rights regarding Correa's employment. Under Brazil’s Consolidation of Labor Laws (CLT), the club has the immediate authority to halt certain financial obligations while the player remains in custody. This includes the suspension of his salary, contributions to the employee severance fund (FGTS), and other prorated benefits.

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The club is carefully navigating the General Sports Law, which offers a specific framework for professional athletes who are unable to fulfil their duties due to personal legal issues unrelated to their sporting activity.

Specifically, Article 88 of the General Sports Law stipulates that if an athlete is unable to participate for more than 90 consecutive days for reasons that are entirely their own responsibility, the club may formally suspend the special sports employment contract.

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For this to take effect, Vasco would need to provide formal notice and register the suspension within the National Registration System of the Brazilian Football Confederation. While the player’s defense team can seek a habeas corpus petition, the club is prioritising the protection of its own interests during the ongoing judicial process.

The path to contract termination

While suspension is an immediate option, the total termination of Correa's contract for cause is a more complex matter under Brazilian law. Currently, the club can only move for a termination for cause once a final conviction has been reached with no further avenues for appeal. As Correa is presently only under investigation and has not been convicted of any crime, the "innocent until proven guilty" principle remains a significant hurdle for the Rio-based outfit. If the club chooses to part ways immediately, they would likely have to negotiate a mutual agreement or pay the full sports termination compensation required by current legislation.

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Correa, who has been a regular for Vasco since 2024, had already sat out the club's recent fixture against Bragantino before this week's events took place. His absence from the pitch is now set to be indefinite as the legal proceedings in Espirito Santo unfold.

For Vasco da Gama, the focus now shifts from the training pitch to the boardroom and the courts, as they decide how to handle the future of a player who has contributed six goals throughout the current campaign but now faces a fight to clear his name against a litany of serious charges.

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Police raided Correa's home

On September 1, 2029, Brazilian police raided the home of Correa in the upscale Barra da Tijuca district and the club's training ground as part of a major investigation into alleged drug and arms trafficking. The cross-state operation, codenamed "The Troop", involved around 100 officers, according to the Associated Press.

The operation resulted in four arrest warrants and 15 search warrants being executed. Vila Nova right-back Hayner Cordeiro was also investigated as authorities looked into suspected links between professional footballers and organised crime networks. Meanwhile Correa left Vasco's training facility without answering questions from reporters.