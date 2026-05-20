How to buy Argentina vs Austria tickets: World Cup ticket prices, AT&T Stadium information & more

Following on from their World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria, defending champions, Argentina, clash with Austria on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It could be a pivotal match-up for both sides. Depending on the results of their first group encounters, they'll either be looking to maintain their momentum and secure progression to the knockouts or to improve after a slow start.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing World Cup tickets for Argentina vs Austria, including where to buy and how much you can expect to pay.

When is Argentina vs Austria at the World Cup 2026?

Argentina World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina is aiming to become the first side to defend the World Cup crown since Brazil in 1962. This is the Group J schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 Argentina vs Algeria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 27, 2026 Jordan vs Argentina AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets

Austria World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Austria returns to the World Cup fray for the first time in almost 30 years. This is their forthcoming Group J schedule:

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 16, 2026 Austria vs Jordan Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets June 22, 2026 Argentina vs Austria AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 27, 2026 Algeria vs Austria Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Tickets

How to buy Argentina vs Austria tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Argentina vs Austria tickets?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 16 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, which opened in 2009. While its main tenants are the Dallas Cowboys of NFL fame, the venue has been used for a variety of other activities, such as concerts, basketball games, rodeos and professional wrestling (WWE) events.

AT&T Stadium will be one of 11 US stadiums to host FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. With a seated capacity of 94,000, it will be the largest venue used during the tournament. AT&T Stadium will stage five group encounters and four knockout matches, including one of the semi-finals.

What to expect from Argentina vs Austria?