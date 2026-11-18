Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid have secured the long-term future of Arda Guler after the Turkish sensation officially put pen to paper on a staggering contract extension. The deal ties the prodigious playmaker to the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032, ending any speculation regarding his status in the Spanish capital.

Advertisement

A long-term vision at the Bernabeu

The announcement follows weeks of productive dialogue between the player’s representatives and the club hierarchy. While the initial groundwork for this renewal was laid in early September, the swiftness of the agreement highlights the mutual desire to continue this partnership. Guler, who arrived from Fenerbahce as an 18-year-old with a contract running until 2029, has now effectively added three further years to his stay, ensuring he remains a Madridista until at least the age of 27.

This proactive move by Florentino Perez is part of a broader strategy to solidify the core of the first-team squad for the next decade. According to a report from AS, following Güler’s signature, the club are already turning their attention to similar long-term renewals for other key figures, including Jude Bellingham and Thibaut Courtois. By finalising this deal today, the club has sent a clear message that Guler is no longer just a prospect for the future, but a vital component of the present sporting project.

Guler shares his pride and responsibility

Upon making the news official, the Turkish international took to social media to express his profound gratitude and ambition. Guler referenced the club’s legendary anthem, stating: "History you made, history to be made. When I first wore the Real Madrid shirt, I knew I was becoming part of an immense history. Today I feel the same pride and the same happiness, but with an even greater responsibility. To follow in the footsteps of legends who have written their names in the history of football, at the biggest club in the world, is a great honor for me."

He continued by outlining his long-term goals for his tenure in the Spanish capital, Guler added: "My dream is to wear this shirt for many years, win new titles together and, one day, leave my own mark on this unique history. I want to thank everyone who has always been by my side since my first day: especially our president, Florentino Perez, my family, my teammates and all the staff and coaches I have worked with."

Advertisement Advertisement

From Turkish prospect to European revelation

The journey from Ankara to the pinnacle of European football has been a rapid one for Guler. Since his arrival in the summer of 2023 for a fee of €20 million plus bonuses, he has defied expectations. Despite early suggestions that he might benefit from a loan spell at a club like Bayer Leverkusen, the youngster famously insisted on staying to fight for his place during his presentation. That determination has paid off, with the midfielder now having made 126 official appearances for the club.

Related Topics

Next matches RMA LaLiga 15:00 CEL

His impact has been tangible in the trophy cabinet as well. In just over three seasons, he has already secured five major honours, including the Champions League, La Liga, and the Club World Cup. His individual growth was recently recognised when he was named the Champions League Revelation of the Season for 2025-26. This award, combined with his 38 caps for the Turkish national team, confirms his status as a world-class talent capable of leading both club and country.

The rise of an undisputed starter

Within the walls of Valdebebas, Guler is regarded as an extraordinary talent with a rare ability to unbalance defences. While he may not rely on raw pace, his unpredictability and technical mastery of the ball make him a unique asset. He has transitioned from a substitute option into a player who is increasingly viewed as an undisputed starter on the right wing. His command of set-pieces and growing influence on the pitch have made him a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Advertisement

Concluding his message to the supporters, Guler added: "And the most special thanks, to the Madridistas all over the world, who have always given us infinite support. To many more beautiful days together! I am very happy to continue being part of this club. 2032."