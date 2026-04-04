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Arbeloa equals Alonso’s clean sheet record in fewer matches

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Mallorca vs Real Madrid
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Meringue suffered a surprise defeat at Mallorca’s ground

Real Madrid suffered their tenth defeat of the season across all competitions after losing 2-1 away to Mallorca on Saturday in their La Liga matchday 30 fixture.

This defeat has complicated Real Madrid’s title challenge, ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich in the ‘European Clásico’ next Tuesday, in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Spanish capital.

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The Royal Team’s ten defeats were spread over two phases; they suffered five defeats in 28 matches under former manager Xabi Alonso (alongside 20 wins and three draws).

After Álvaro Arbeloa took over as manager, the team suffered another five defeats, but in fewer matches (18), compared to 13 wins, which raises doubts about the extent to which Real Madrid have improved under the current manager.

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