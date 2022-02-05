Araujo's new Barcelona contract a 'priority' amid reports of Chelsea transfer bid for defender

Barcelona have made tying Ronald Araujo to a contract extension a priority, as coach Xavi insists the defender is the "present and future of the club".

The 22-year-old's current deal expires in June 2023 and it has been reported in Spain that talks over an extension were frozen early in the season.

Sport reported on Saturday that several top teams are interested and that Chelsea are the leading candidates to lure him away from Camp Nou.

What has been said?

But Xavi says the club will work hard to convince the Uruguay international, who has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season, to stay for the long term.

"Of course it’s a priority. Ronald is a very important centre-back. He’s helping us a lot," Xavi told reporters.

"We are really happy with his performances. He’s a loved player in the locker room. It’s one of our priorities to extend his contract with the club and his agent.

"He is the present and future of the club."

How has Araujo performed for Barcelona?

Araujo made his debut for Barcelona in October 2019 and had a rough start for the senior team as he was sent off less than 15 minutes after coming off the bench.

The centre-back began to play more regularly under Ronald Koeman in the 2020-21 campaign.

He has been a first-team regular this season, but suffered a hamstring injury in October which kept him out for around a month.

