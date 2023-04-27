Antony warns ‘there is more to come’ as Brazilian star promises Man Utd title charge next season

Antony believes Manchester United are well equipped to battle for the Premier League next season and believes he has a lot more to offer himself.

Antony backs Man Utd 2023-24 title charge

Acknowledges need for personal improvement

But believes team is on right track

WHAT HAPPENED? After an up and down first season as a Red Devil, Antony looks to be finishing strong and has spoken on United's objectives for what remains of the 2022-23 campaign, while also looking ahead and setting out future objectives to achieve. The Brazilian gave an honest assessment of his personal performance and ambitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to United's official website ahead of their game against Tottenham, he explained: "I always have to improve a lot as well. I expect a lot of myself. There have been a lot of goals and assists, and I'm very happy with that, but there is a lot still to come."

Antony continued, talking up United's chances of competing for the top prize next season: "We know of our own quality and we are ready and able to consider that we could mount a challenge for the Premier League title [next season]. It's very important for us. This season, we have shown what we are capable of. It's a season of adaptation, we've had a new manager and new players. When everything settles in, we should hopefully be in a position to battle for a title [in 2023-24]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony has split opinion in a polarising first season in English football. He became the first United player to score in each of his first three Premier League games for the club, firing in a brilliant goal on debut against Arsenal, but then did not find the net again in the competition until he bagged against Nottingham Forest earlier in April.

The tricky winger has come under fire for an inconsistent end product and inability to use his weaker right foot, but has rediscovered form in recent weeks and has provided an important balance to Erik ten Hag's right flank.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Before they look to push for the titles Antony is thinking of, the Red Devils must focus on beating Spurs on Thursday and cementing their push for a top-four finish, while also keeping one eye on their FA Cup final against Manchester City in June.