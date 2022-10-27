Spurs boss Conte incensed at 'damaging' VAR decision to rule out Kane winner: 'See if they disallow this goal for a big team!'

Antonio Conte hit out at ''damaging'' VAR after it ruled out Harry Kane's winner for Tottenham against Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Kane denied stoppage time winner

Ruled out for offside after VAR check

Conte calls VAR 'very damaging'

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored a goal in the dying embers of the match from close range against Sporting which should have been enough to fire Tottenham to the round of 16. However, after a lengthy VAR check, the goal was chalked off for offside, sparking vehement protests from the Spurs bench with Conte leading the charge. The Italian manager was shown a red card aftermath of the incident, and minced no words to express his disapproval towards the decision post-match.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The ball was in front of Kane and the goal is a goal. I don’t understand the line that they put but it’s very difficult to comment on this decision. VAR is damaging, very damaging. I want to see if it was in another stadium or for a big team, if they are ready to disallow this type of goal. I’d like to know this," Conte told BT Sport.

“All the people come inside after the decision to disallow the goal and then they came to give me the red card maybe because I was the most popular person on the pitch.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs could only eke out a 1-1 draw against Sporting in north London which makes their wait longer for a knockout berth. However, they remain on top in Group D and another point against Marseille on the final matchday will be enough to propel them to the next round.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? After a disappointing draw in midweek, Conte's troops will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday when they visit Bournemouth in the Premier League.