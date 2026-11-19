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Former Italy forward Antonio Cassano has fiercely criticised Ronaldinho after the 46-year-old Brazilian great made a surprise playing comeback with Italian third-tier club Ravenna. Nine years on from announcing his retirement, the celebrated playmaker stunned supporters across Italy by starting in last Sunday's 2-0 Serie C victory over Forli.

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Co-owner sparks packed stadium win

Cassano has blasted Ronaldinho's decision to play again in Italy's third division, even though packed crowds hailed the Ravenna co-owner at the Stadio Bruno Benelli. Wearing No. 10 in his first competitive club match since representing Fluminense in 2015, he helped link up play for Giulio Donati's 36th-minute opener. The Brazilian played the entire first half before coming off at the interval.

Pundit questions motive behind appearance

Ronaldinho signed for Ravenna in June 2026 through his friendship with president Ignazio Cipriani, yet his cameo failed to impress the former Roma, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Real Madrid forward.

Speaking on Italian show Viva El Futbol, Cassano said: "I want to start by saying one thing: I hold Ronaldinho in very high regard, both as a man and as a player. For me, he remains among the five greatest in history, alongside Messi, Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, and probably Pele.

"But what he did the other day was really, really painful to watch. At 46 years old, in that condition, what is he going out there to do? I didn't understand it. Did he do it because of his connection to Cipriani, who's a friend of his? Because they paid him a lot of money? I don't know. To me, it was a ridiculous clown show. I don't know what else to call it."

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Cassano stands firm on assessment

While supporters relished watching 'O Bruxo' - or 'The Wizard' - back on a pitch, Cassano insisted no financial incentive could tempt him into a similar move.

Doubling down on his criticism, he concluded: "I wouldn't have done it even if they'd offered me 10 million. Not even 20. For a person like him, who has always been humble and is one of the all-time greats, I take my hat off to him. But if you ask me to judge specifically what happened, to me it was a clown show, a farce."

More Serie C appearances possible

Despite Cassano's harsh verdict, Ronaldinho has not ruled out making further appearances for Ravenna during the rest of the 2026-27 Serie C campaign. Having contributed to a winning debut, the veteran will now weigh up his fitness ahead of the club's upcoming league fixtures. Whether he plays again or sticks to his co-ownership duties, Ravenna's next team sheets will attract plenty of attention.