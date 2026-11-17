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Antoine Griezmann has publicly paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's recent retirement from international football with Portugal. The former France international praised his longtime rival as an absolute legend of the game after he brought down the curtain on a historic career.

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Griezmann salutes a fellow icon

Griezmann has publicly honoured Ronaldo following the latter's recent retirement from international football. The Orlando City playmaker spoke highly of the Portuguese star nearly two weeks after he officially stepped down from duty.

Ronaldo ended his historic run with Portugal at the age of 41, leaving behind an unmatched legacy on the international stage. He departed the national setup having amassed an incredible 234 caps and 146 goals across a two-decade span. Griezmann took time during a recent press conference in the United States to reflect on the immense impact his longtime rival had on the global game.

An absolute machine on the pitch

The pair faced each other on numerous occasions for both club and country throughout their illustrious careers in Europe. Despite their fierce rivalry on the pitch, Griezmann holds the utmost respect for the prolific forward. Speaking to the media, the former France international shared his deep admiration for the Portuguese icon's relentless drive.

"He is an absolute legend," Griezmann told reporters. "A machine for working, scoring goals, and winning. I really enjoyed playing against him."

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Leaving an irreplaceable international legacy

Ronaldo's departure leaves a massive void in the Portugal squad that will be incredibly difficult for any single player to fill. His remarkable goalscoring records and enduring leadership have defined a golden era for the national side. Griezmann quickly acknowledged the monumental task awaiting the next generation of Portuguese attackers as they attempt to step up.

"What he has done for Portugal is historic, and it will be difficult to replace him," Griezmann stated.

Focus shifts to club commitments

With their international days now firmly behind them, both veteran forwards are focused entirely on their respective club careers. Griezmann continues to ply his trade in Major League Soccer, where he has become a central figure for Orlando City. Meanwhile, Ronaldo will focus on his performance with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.