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Antoine Griezmann has been officially crowned the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year following a spectacular debut campaign for Orlando City. The French forward dominated the voting after registering an incredible 22 goal contributions to guide his new club into the post-season.

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Griezmann claims major MLS honour

Griezmann has been named the 2026 MLS Newcomer of the Year following an exceptional debut season in the United States. The former Atletico Madrid forward thoroughly dominated the end-of-season awards voting. Griezmann finished first across all three voting blocks, which include club technical staff, media members, and current MLS players.

He comfortably beat Houston Dynamo FC star Guilherme and Sporting Kansas City's Andre Luiz to the prize. The award specifically recognises the most impactful player with prior professional experience who made their MLS debut this year. Griezmann is the first French player in the history of the league to take home the prestigious accolade.

Making instant MLS history

Since officially signing with Orlando City in March and making his debut in July, Griezmann has been virtually unstoppable. The 2018 World Cup winner posted a club-best 22 goal contributions in the regular season, scoring 14 times and providing eight assists.

In doing so, he became the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 goal contributions. The French forward needed just 15 games to reach that remarkable milestone. His attacking output single-handedly transformed Orlando City's campaign. Griezmann was directly involved in 32.9 per cent of the 63 goals his team scored throughout the entire 2026 regular season.

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Entering the Orlando City record books

Griezmann is the first player in Orlando City’s history to win the Newcomer of the Year award. His immediate impact has significantly elevated the on-pitch standards of the Florida-based franchise.

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He becomes only the fourth player to earn a major individual award while representing the club. He joins an exclusive list alongside Alex Freeman, who won the 2025 Young Player of the Year, Pedro Gallese, and Cyle Larin.

Gallese previously claimed the 2022 Save of the Year, while Larin was named Rookie of the Year back in 2015. Griezmann's achievement, however, stands as the most high-profile individual honour in the club's short history.

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Leading the playoff charge

Griezmann's incredible form propelled Orlando City to the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference. His consistent stream of goals and assists proved vital in securing a highly coveted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

The French attacker will now look to carry his regular-season momentum into the most crucial part of the campaign. Orlando City will rely heavily on his vast European and international experience during the high-pressure knockout matches. After conquering the regular season, Griezmann has his sights firmly set on delivering a deep post-season run for Orlando. The playoffs represent the next major challenge for the league's newest superstar.