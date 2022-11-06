Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will be missing again on Monday when Los Blancos take on Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid boss offered an update on his striker ahead of Monday's trip to Rayo in La Liga. The defending champions will once again be without their talisman for the game due to injury and head into the match in second place after being knocked off the top of the table by Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Karim will not play tomorrow. The feeling he has is still not good," he told reporters. "He trained well on Friday but then he struggled more after that, so he won’t play tomorrow."

However, Ancelotti was optimistic Benzema could return for Real Madrid's next game against Cadiz but the match would come too soon by Antonio Rudiger. He added: “I don’t think Rudiger will be there but Karim yes."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ballon d'Or winner has had fitness issues all season which have meant he's only played seven of Madrid's 12 league matches. Ancelotti's side have coped well without last season's top scorer though, with Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr all weighing in with vital goals to ensure the defending champions remain unbeaten in the Spanish top flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos head to Cadiz on Thursday for their final league match before the World Cup break.