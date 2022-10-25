Amorim admits Sporting CP 'dream' of Ronaldo return but insists club cannot afford wages

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim says his side dream of re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo, although admits it would be difficult due to his high wage demands.

Ronaldo could leave United in January

Sporting boss admits Ronaldo return a 'dream'

Rules out transfer due to high wages

WHAT HAPPENED? In a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash against Tottenham, Sporting boss Ruben Amorim revealed his club's dream of re-signing former star Cristiano Ronaldo. Amorim then went on to quell rumours about a potential return, citing the player's high wages as the main stumbling block.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Ronaldo is a top player, a Manchester United player," Amorim said. "I'm going to respond the same way as a lot of journalists in Portugal ask me that question a lot. He is a Manchester United player.

"Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano, but we don't have the money to pay his wages. I think he is happy in Manchester but is not playing so that is the problem."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo famously started his career at the Lisbon club back in 2002-03, and was rumoured for a sensational return given his unsettled start to 2022-23. He stormed out of United's 2-0 victory over Tottenham, leading him to be left out of Erik Ten Hag's squad in their 1-1 draw against Chelsea. These recent developments have only added fuel to the fire that he could be looking for a move in January, although Marseille have ruled themselves out of the race for the 37-year-old.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After a period of time on the sidelines, Ronaldo will be hoping to feature in United's Europa League match-up against Sheriff on Thursday, where they need a draw to secure qualification. The Red Devils then resume their top four charge in the Premier League against West Ham on Sunday.