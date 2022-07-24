American dream! Arteta plots more raids for USMNT stars as Arsenal see Turner being first of many

The Gunners have drafted a United States international goalkeeper into their ranks this summer and will continue to keep a close eye on that market

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal will continue to closely monitor the American market for shrewd transfer additions, with the potential there for Matt Turner to be the first of many USMNT stars to make their way to Emirates Stadium. The highly-rated goalkeeper has linked up with the Gunners this summer after completing a switch from the New England Revolution.

Arsenal have then spent a chunk of their pre-season in the States taking on Everton, Orlando City and Chelsea, with Arteta conceding that attention will continue to drift across the Atlantic from north London in an ongoing pursuit of value signings.

Will Arsenal sign more USMNT stars?

When that question was put to Arteta on the back of a 4-0 victory over Premier League rivals Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium in Florida, the Spaniard said: “We have already one that we just signed so it's a good start.

“Let's see how he adapts but it's a huge market, there are a lot of opportunities there and hopefully we can bring some more to make you happy.”

Turner saw 18 minutes of game time against Chelsea after replacing Aaron Ramsdale and helped the Gunners to collect an impressive clean sheet.

Are more Americans heading to Arsenal?

Turner was not the only American that the Gunners put a deal in place for during the winter transfer window of 2022.

They also sealed a move for promising defender Auston Trusty, with an agreement reached with the Colorado Rapids there.

He saw out the remainder of the European 2022-23 campaign on loan in MLS and was allowed to link up with Championship side Birmingham on a season-long agreement immediately after making his way to England.