'Ambitious' Liverpool will not go easy on Porto, says Klopp

The Reds' recent absences from the Champions League mean that no match in the competition can be taken for granted, according to the manager

manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected the notion that his side might lack motivation in their quarter-final against after toppling to reach the last eight.

The Reds rose to the occasion in unforgettable fashion back in March to dump Bayern out of the European competition at the last 16 stage with a win at the Allianz Arena.

Having drawn the first leg 0-0 at Anfield, Sadio Mane's double and a goal from Virgil van Dijk in sealed a famous 3-1 aggregate victory over the Bavarians, whose solitary goal came via Joel Matip putting through his own net.

The Premier League leaders may be forgiven for feeling grateful after receiving what appears at least on paper to be a kinder draw this time round.

Portuguese side Porto lie between Klopp's men and another semi-final date, with fans hoping to go one better than last season's final defeat at the hands of .

The Dragao, however, should not be taken lightly.

Fired by the goals of Moussa Marega, they went unbeaten through the group stages to finish top of the pile ahead of before downing in a thrilling last-16 clash, with Alex Telles' 117th minute penalty finally killing off the Italians' challenge deep into extra time.

Asked about the upcoming tie, Klopp made it clear that neither he nor his players would be taking anything for granted.

“We are very ambitious. We will try everything. It's at Anfield, it's a quarter-final, it's a big one for us," the German explained to reporters following Friday's 3-1 victory over .

"This is our second year in the Champions League, not year number 12 or whatever.

"We are not Real Madrid who have won it the last three times. We like the competition and we will try everything to win the game.”

Liverpool will host Porto at Anfield in the first leg of the teams' quarter-final meeting on Tuesday, with the return match scheduled the following Wednesday in .

With the draw for the semi-finals already completed, the Reds know that their reward for beating Sergio Conceicao's team will be a meeting with either or .